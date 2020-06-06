Happy Birthday Neha Kakkar: Five Recent Fashionable Outfits Of The Popular Singer That Wowed Us Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 6 June 1988, Neha Kakkar is one of the most talented playback singers in the Bollywood industry. The talented lady has lent her voice to various Bollywood songs like Sunny Sunny, Gali Gali, Mile Ho Tum, Nikle Currant, Coca Cola, Dilbar, Garmi, Ek Toh Kum Zindagani, Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi, O Saki Saki, Lamborghini and many others, which turned out to be the major hits of the year. Neha has not only made people groove to her popular tracks but also made them fall in love with her charming personality and lovely sartorial picks. She keeps treating them on Instagram with pictures from her fashion photoshoots.

As Neha Kakkar turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of her recent fashionable outfits that wowed us.

Neha Kakkar In A Strapless Dual-Toned Gown

Neha Kakkar looked gorgeous in a strapless dual-toned (brown and red) flared gown, which came from the label Fairytale Dresses. Styled by Sugandha Sood, her beautiful gown was accentuated by sharp pleats and a long train. She accessorised her look with silver-toned studs and ring from Rimayu and spruced up her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and maroon lip shade. Neha let loose her mid-parted sleek tresses.

Neha Kakkar In A Black Lehenga

Neha Kakkar looked ethnic-perfect in a black lehenga by Kamal Sood, which was accentuated by intricate embroidery and sequins. Styled by Ritz Sony, she teamed her lehenga with a net-sleeved sweetheart-neckline matching blouse and completed her look with a sequin sheer dupatta. Neha upped her look with minimal jewellery from Rimayu and wrapped up her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, tiny black bindi, kohled eyes, soft blush, and pink lip shade. She left her mid-parted heavy curly tresses loose.

Neha Kakkar In A Green Saree

Neha Kakkar sported a green-hued saree from the label Ekaam and looked super stunning in it. Her saree featured subtle sequins and she draped it in a nivi style. Styled by Sugandha Sood, the diva paired it with a sleeveless plunging-neckline green blouse, which was accentuated by heavy silver embellishments. She notched up her look with green stone detailed silver-toned earrings and ring from Rimayu and elevated her look with sharp contouring marked by a tiny bindi, filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade. Neha let loose her mid-parted wavy tresses.

Neha Kakkar In A Blue Top & Skirt

Neha Kakkar donned a flared net-sleeved blue peplum top and teamed it with matching long pencil skirt that featured sharp pleats. Her ensemble came from the label Korleh and the embellished statement band-type-belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The prolific singer accessorised her look with drop earrings and ring from Rimayu and left her mid-parted shoulder-length curly tresses loose. Filled brows, kohled eyes, pink blush, and red lip tint rounded out her look.

Neha Kakkar In A Red Floral Ensemble

Neha Kakkar was decked up in a sleeveless V-shaped plunging-neckline long red-hued flared ensemble, which came from the label Julie by Julie Shah. Her pretty outfit was accentuated by pink, purple and white hued blossoming florals while a matching long panel, attached from her either sleeve, added stylish quotient. She completed her look with a pair of heels and opted for red hued funky earrings from Rimayu. Neha let loose her straight tresses and enhanced her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, and pink lip shade.

We absolutely loved all these outfits of Neha Kakkar. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy Birthday Neha Kakkar!

Pic Credits: Neha Kakkar