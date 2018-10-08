Hanging Out With Besties? Try Neha Dhupia's Quirky Outfit

Neha Dhupia turned on the quirk quotient for a 'No Filter Neha' event. The event was also graced by Neha's hubby, Angad Bedi and her friends, Soha Ali Khan, Sophie Choudry, and Gaurav Kapur. The actress and a talk show host, Neha wore a fun number for the occasion and with this attire of hers, she totally lifted us from the Monday blues.

Her attire consisted of a simple kurta and matching pyjamas. Neha's kurta was collared, quarter-sleeved, and featured a flowy silhouette. It was accentuated by an asymmetrical hemline and vibrant eclectic prints that brought alive her ensemble. If the kurta was breezy, Neha's pyjamas were crisp and perfectly matched with her kurta.

She paired her ensemble with bright red-hued pencil heels, which effectively contrasted her white outfit. Neha accessorised her look with chic bracelets and bangles. Her makeup was marked by a neon lip shade and as such was highlighted by pink touches. Her side-swept tresses rounded off her look.

Neha looked amazing as ever. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share your opinions in the comment section.