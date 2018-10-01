A Dreamy Dress And Floral Tiara, Neha Dhupia's Baby Shower Look Is Straight Out Of A Fairy Tale

Neha Dhupia looked ethereal as she hosted a baby shower party with her husband Angad Bedi. The celebration was graced by her friends from the film fraternity. Neha was dressed in a pristine white dress and she channelled the spirit of a fairytale princess in her outfit.

The actress donned a layered dress for the occasion, which was enhanced by flares. Her dress was certainly dreamy and was highlighted by a soothing quotient. It was a delicate and pretty number, which we thought was perfect for this event. The sleeveless dress was subtly pleated and asymmetrical. Neha's outfit was flowy and it came with a classic veil, which was attached to the pastel-hued floral tiara.

Neha's makeup was minimally done and she teamed her ensemble with contrasting yellow-hued pumps. For the event, Angad looked dapper in his suit. The actor sported a crisp blue-hued jacket, which he teamed with complementing straight-fit pants and a shirt. He rounded off his look with matching loafers and round-framed shades.

So, once again, Neha and Angad not only gave us couple goals but also some slay-worthy fashion ideas.