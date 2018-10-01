ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

MORE

A Dreamy Dress And Floral Tiara, Neha Dhupia's Baby Shower Look Is Straight Out Of A Fairy Tale

By
Neha Dhupia dresses

Neha Dhupia looked ethereal as she hosted a baby shower party with her husband Angad Bedi. The celebration was graced by her friends from the film fraternity. Neha was dressed in a pristine white dress and she channelled the spirit of a fairytale princess in her outfit.

The actress donned a layered dress for the occasion, which was enhanced by flares. Her dress was certainly dreamy and was highlighted by a soothing quotient. It was a delicate and pretty number, which we thought was perfect for this event. The sleeveless dress was subtly pleated and asymmetrical. Neha's outfit was flowy and it came with a classic veil, which was attached to the pastel-hued floral tiara.

Neha Dhupia baby shower

Neha's makeup was minimally done and she teamed her ensemble with contrasting yellow-hued pumps. For the event, Angad looked dapper in his suit. The actor sported a crisp blue-hued jacket, which he teamed with complementing straight-fit pants and a shirt. He rounded off his look with matching loafers and round-framed shades.

So, once again, Neha and Angad not only gave us couple goals but also some slay-worthy fashion ideas.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Daily Horoscope: 01 October 2018
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Read more about: fashion bollywood neha dhupia
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue