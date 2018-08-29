Subscribe to Boldsky
Neha Dhupia Killed Our Moody Blues With This Vibrant Yellow Number

By
Neha Dhupia fashion

After celebrating her birthday with her close friends from the industry, Neha Dhupia stepped out on the streets and gave us a vibrant street-style number that killed away all our blues. However, it was a yellow-hued number that beat our moody blues and it was most certainly a gorgeous dress. With this dress, Neha also gave fashionable maternity wear goals.

Perfect for a rainy day, her maxi dress was breezy and had a soothing factor to it. It was an asymmetrical dress and because of its hue, it really stood out. The dress featured a structured, a very swim-suit-like bodice, but the silhouette was contrasted by a flared and pleated skirt. It was a kind of a dress that would have inspired one to twirl around.

Neha Dhupia dresses

Neha teamed her dress with a long earthy-hued jacket, which we thought not only complemented the outfit, but also balanced brightness with the muted tone. Neha's footwear was not visible, but she accessorised her look with some dainty bracelets.

Her makeup was light and natural, which actually notched up her monsoon-look to a whole new level. She allowed her wavy tresses to cascade gently on her shoulder and that completed her look.

Neha Dhupia street style

So, we are much impressed by Neha Dhupia, who looked radiant as ever. Did you like her dress too? Let us know in the comment section.

    Read more about: fashion bollywood neha dhupia
    Story first published: Wednesday, August 29, 2018, 11:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 29, 2018
     

