5 Times Neha Dhupia Gave Would-Be Moms Some Fun Fashion Goals

At MxS launch party, Neha Dhupia proved to us yet again that baby bump can be flaunted in the most fashionable way. She hasn't shied away from the public scrutiny and paparazzi clicking her, instead, she has only stepped up her fashion game. The best part about her is that having a baby bump hasn't changed her fashion sensibilities to a large extent. She is still leaving us mesmerised us with her style sense. Moreover, she has given a lot of fashion goals to the ladies, who are expecting. So here are five times, when Neha Dhupia gave us smash hit maternity wear goals.

1. Neha Dhupia's Black Dress

Neha Dhupia notched up the little black dress trend with her latest number. She took a departure from the figure-flattering black dress and instead, went for a flowy and comfy shirt dress. It was a quarter-sleeved dress, which she teamed with bondage-inspired boots, a choker, and chic jewellery. Her high ponytail rounded off her look.

2. Neha Dhupia's Yellow Maxi

On one cloudy morning, Neha Dhupia stepped out in a yellow maxi dress, which was again flowy and featured pleated and flared hemline. It was a twirl-worthy dress and she teamed it with a long sleeveless brown jacket that was accentuated by floral embroidery. Neha paired her look with oxidised earrings and left her wavy tresses loose.

3. Neha Dhupia's Dramatic Gown

Just when you thought Neha Dhupia is only donning flowy numbers, she surprised us in a figure-flattering gown by Gaurav Gupta. She wore this sculptural gown for the finale of Yamaha Fascino Miss Diva Universe 2018 and teamed it with a black-hued clutch. Her deep red lip shade and middle-parted bun completed her look.

4. Neha Dhupia's Floral Traditional Attire

Neha Dhupia also flaunted her baby bump on the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week Winter-Festive 2018. She walked down the ramp for the designer Payal Singhal, with her hubby Angad Bedi. She wore a floral embroidered half-sleeved kurta and teamed it with complementing skirt. Her attire was dipped in pastel shade and she looked radiant as ever.

5. Neha Dhupia's Polka-Dotted Kaftan Dress

For the MxS launch party, Neha Dhupia sported a kaftan gown by Naushad Ali. Her dress featured a scarf-like neckline and complementing stole. Her attire was accentuated by classic black and white polka dots and she carried a black-hued clutch with her.