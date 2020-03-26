ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Neha Dhupia’s Modern Metallic Dress Seems Inspired By Traditional Saree

    By
    |

    Recently, Neha Dhupia was in the limelight post the Roadies audition but we are going to talk about her latest outfit that she posted on Instagram today. She wore an interesting ensemble, which we so want to invest in but after the coronavirus pandemic comes to a halt. She kept her look minimal and the actress was styled by Gurleen and Sukhmani. So, let's talk about her attire and look.

    So, the diva wore a contemporary outfit that was splashed in the shades of grey and blue. It seemed like a modern interpretation of a saree and Neha Dhupia looked gorgeous in it. It was a metallic grey-hued number that featured a structured drape. The dress seemed to feature a halter-neck and had a whiff of electric blue. It was a smart dress and made for perfect party wear.

    The diva paired her ensemble with black pumps, which went well with her unconventional number. We couldn't spot any accessory except for a delicate anklet. The makeup was nude-toned and meticulously done and the side-swept tresses rounded out her avatar. Neha Dhupia looked amazing as ever. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that.

    Photos Credit: Priyanka - The Memory Album

    More NEHA DHUPIA News

     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue