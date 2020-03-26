Just In
Neha Dhupia’s Modern Metallic Dress Seems Inspired By Traditional Saree
Recently, Neha Dhupia was in the limelight post the Roadies audition but we are going to talk about her latest outfit that she posted on Instagram today. She wore an interesting ensemble, which we so want to invest in but after the coronavirus pandemic comes to a halt. She kept her look minimal and the actress was styled by Gurleen and Sukhmani. So, let's talk about her attire and look.
So, the diva wore a contemporary outfit that was splashed in the shades of grey and blue. It seemed like a modern interpretation of a saree and Neha Dhupia looked gorgeous in it. It was a metallic grey-hued number that featured a structured drape. The dress seemed to feature a halter-neck and had a whiff of electric blue. It was a smart dress and made for perfect party wear.
The diva paired her ensemble with black pumps, which went well with her unconventional number. We couldn't spot any accessory except for a delicate anklet. The makeup was nude-toned and meticulously done and the side-swept tresses rounded out her avatar. Neha Dhupia looked amazing as ever. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that.
Photos Credit: Priyanka - The Memory Album