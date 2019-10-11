ENGLISH

    LMIFWSS20: Neha Dhupia's Red Outfit Is Meant For Strong Ladies. Period!

    By
    |

    Nidhika Shekhar introduced her collection, The Red Phase on the day three of the ongoing Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week SS20 (LMIFWSS20). Her collection was inspired by women's strength. It was also a collection dedicated to strong women, who have faced period-shaming comments and beckoned women to flaunt what's natural instead of hiding it. Neha Dhupia was the showstopper and she graced the ramp in a red dress. Let's decode her outfit and look.

    So, Neha Dhupia wore an all-red ensemble that consisted of a short dress and long jacket. The dress was V-neck and featured soft pleats. While the dress was flowy, the jacket was structured and sharply-collared. It was a simple and bold outfit that Neha Dhupia pulled off with a lot of aplomb. Her attire of the day absolutely captured the spirit of the collection. Neha paired her dress with pointed black pumps, which colour-blocked her attire.

    The styling was meticulously done with statement jewellery. The intricate gold choker and the elaborate ring absolutely went well with her look and notched up the boss lady quotient. The makeup was accentuated by contoured cheekbones and matte pink lip shade. The sleek middle-parted tresses completed her look. Neha Dhupia exuded power vibes and inspired us with her fashion statement. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

