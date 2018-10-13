Neha Dhupia Has A Perfect Outfit Idea For Women Who Want To Wear Western On Traditional Functions

Neha Dhupia didn't turn up in a traditional wear, which is sort of expected at weddings, but went for a western number. Yes, the diva attended Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary's wedding and looked awesome as ever. With this attire of hers, she gave fresh wedding-wear goals to the would-be moms. Her look was simple and yet she looked glamorous for the occasion.

So, what did Neha wear that caught our attention? Well, the actress and host of a popular series, 'No Filter Neha', Neha sported a white-hued blouse and paired it with a skirt. It was a gorgeous outfit and made for a perfect wedding wear for women, who want to keep it simple and stylish. Backed by comfort quotient, her attire consisted of a silver-hued blouse that was accentuated by overlapping details and exaggerated puffed sleeves.

She played with contrasts by pairing her silver satin blouse with a black-hued skirt. Her structured skirt was accentuated by minimally done patterns, which notched up her attire. It was a beautiful teaming of outfits and Neha looked classy and fabulous. She complemented her look with a statement necklace that was crafted out of precious stones and she also carried a chic clutch with her.

Her makeup was dewy and highlighted by smoky kohl and nude-lip shade. The middle-parted hairdo rounded off her look. So, we totally loved Neha Dhupia's outfit. How about you? Let us know in the comment section.