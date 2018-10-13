ENGLISH

Neha Dhupia Has A Perfect Outfit Idea For Women Who Want To Wear Western On Traditional Functions

By
Neha Dhupia Prince Narula wedding

Neha Dhupia didn't turn up in a traditional wear, which is sort of expected at weddings, but went for a western number. Yes, the diva attended Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary's wedding and looked awesome as ever. With this attire of hers, she gave fresh wedding-wear goals to the would-be moms. Her look was simple and yet she looked glamorous for the occasion.

So, what did Neha wear that caught our attention? Well, the actress and host of a popular series, 'No Filter Neha', Neha sported a white-hued blouse and paired it with a skirt. It was a gorgeous outfit and made for a perfect wedding wear for women, who want to keep it simple and stylish. Backed by comfort quotient, her attire consisted of a silver-hued blouse that was accentuated by overlapping details and exaggerated puffed sleeves.

Neha Dhupia Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary

She played with contrasts by pairing her silver satin blouse with a black-hued skirt. Her structured skirt was accentuated by minimally done patterns, which notched up her attire. It was a beautiful teaming of outfits and Neha looked classy and fabulous. She complemented her look with a statement necklace that was crafted out of precious stones and she also carried a chic clutch with her.

Her makeup was dewy and highlighted by smoky kohl and nude-lip shade. The middle-parted hairdo rounded off her look. So, we totally loved Neha Dhupia's outfit. How about you? Let us know in the comment section.

Neha Dhupia No Filter Neha
    Read more about: fashion bollywood neha dhupia
    Story first published: Saturday, October 13, 2018, 17:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 13, 2018
