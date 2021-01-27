Nora Fatehi Shows How To Slay Like A Diva In Her INR 1 Lakh Bold Black Slit Gown! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Nora Fatehi, who is known for her bold and stunning fashion sense, has never failed to catch our attention with her sartorial picks, especially when she steps out in her bodycon gowns. Currently, the actress is in Dubai and she is all out there making fashion statements in her gorgeous outfits. Recently, for an event, Nora got dressed in a bold thigh-high black gown and left us stunned. Her gown was an expensive number and costs INR 1 Lakh. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it as she also showed us how to slay like a diva in such an elegant as well as bold gown.

So, Nora Fatehi was decked up in a full-sleeved crew-neck bold black velvet gown, which came from the label Sol Angel Ann. Her body-hugging gown featured a thigh-high side slit that added stylish quotient to her look. The slit part of her gown was accentuated by silver crystals, which we thought was a stunning addition. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, the Naach Meri Rani star teamed her gown with a pair of black heels and accessorised her look with silver-toned stud earrings and ring that came from Ayana label. She painted the tip of her nails with white colour.

Her makeup game was also amazing and bold. Keeping her base flawless with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Nora sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, black kohl, shimmering eye shadow, mascara, pink blush, and pink lip shade, elevated her look. The Street Dancer 3D actress let loose her side-parted heavily curled highlighted tresses and looked beyond beautiful.

We absolutely loved this gown of Nora Fatehi. Basically, it was the way she carried it that made her complete look amazing and stunning. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Maneka Harisinghani's Instagram