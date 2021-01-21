Nora Fatehi Makes Our Day Bright And Happy By Treating Us With Her Colourful Look In A Pretty Co-ord Set Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Be it with her sizzling dance moves or with her stunning looks, Nora Fatehi very well knows how to steal the limelight. However, currently, it's her fashionable outfits, that are popping up in our Instagram feed constantly and catching our attention. After mesmerising us with her regal look in pink ensemble, the Naach Meri Rani star treated us with her colourful look in a co-ord set. In a multicolour printed dress, she looked radiant and gave us major fashion inspiration for casual day-outs. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, Nora Fatehi was dressed to slay in a pretty, classy, and sophisticated neon light-blue co-ord set. Her outfit was accentuated by dark blue and golden stripes, intricate yellow patterns, and pink accents. It consisted of a full-sleeved classic-collar buttoned-down shirt, which she tucked with a high-waist matching midi skirt. Her skirt featured sharp pleats and the Bhuj actress completed her look with light-pink heels, that had white crystal detailing on it. She accessorised her look with a chain neck piece and a pair of hoop earrings and upped her look with white nail paint.

On the make-up front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Nora slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, black kohl, light-hued eyeshadow, mascara, a tint of pink blush, and pink lip shade, spruced up her look. The Street Dancer 3D actress pulled all her side-parted layered tresses to one side and beautifully curled the ends.

We absolutely loved this multicolour printed dress of Nora Fatehi. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Nora Fatehi's Instagram