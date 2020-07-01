ENGLISH

    Athiya Shetty's Cover Shoot In Pink Lehenga For This Magazine Was Shot Via Facetime And It's Lovely!

    After Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal got featured as the first guest editor on Brides Today magazine's June-July 2020 issue, Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty turned the cover star for the magazine as the second guest editor. The interesting fact about her photoshoot was, that it was shot via facetime by celebrity photographer Rahul Jhangiani and it looked so clear and amazing that one could not even guess how it was taken. For the cover shoot, the actress was dressed in a simple pink lehenga that looked elegant. So, let us take a close look at her lehenga and decode it.

    View this post on Instagram

    Presenting the Brides Today June-July 2020 Issue, featuring our second Guest Editor, Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty ). Head to the link in bio to download your free copy of our June-July 2020 issue NOW. . Editor: Nonita Kalra (@nonitakalra) Creative director: Yurreipem Arthur (@yurreipem) Fashion director: Mohan Neelakanthan (@mohanneelakantan) Deputy editor: Jahnavi Prasad (@jahnaviprasad) Fashion Editor: Smridhi Sibal (@smridhisibal) . Photographer: Rahul Jhangiani (@rahuljhangiani ) via FaceTime. Artist’s reputation management company: Raindrop Media (@media.raindrop) Hair, makeup, and styling, all by Athiya Shetty herself . Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty) wears a lehenga, her own. Dupatta, earrings, bangles, and ring, her mother’s. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #bridestoday #bridestodaysigitalissue #athiyashetty #bridaltrousseau #realbrides #realindianbride #bollywoodbride #bollywoodcelebrity #indianbride #indianwedding

    A post shared by Brides Today (@bridestodayin) on

    So, Athiya Shetty picked a fuchsia pink lehenga from her fashion wardrobe and we must say, it was a good choice. Her plain flared voluminous lehenga featured subtle pinstripes at the border. The Mubarakan actress teamed her lehenga with a sleeveless round-collar matching choli and draped a sheer dupatta that complemented her look. She accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned heavy earrings, bangles, and rings. She borrowed the dupatta and jewellery from her mother.

    On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Athiya sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, curled lashes, soft blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. The Motichoor Chaknachoor actress pulled back her highlighted sleek tresses into a low bun and adorned it with a white mogra. The actress did her makeup and hair by herself and it was very well done.

    We really liked this lehenga of Athiya Shetty. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Cover Pic Credit: Athiya Shetty

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 1, 2020, 17:00 [IST]
