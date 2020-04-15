Athiya Shetty Inspires Us To Acknowledge The Perks Of Oversized Shirts While At Home Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Athiya Shetty has been winning us with her comfort clothes. These days, her wardrobe is a departure from the glamour and instead, her outfits are so relatable. She has been giving us stay-at-home fashion goals but more than that, the Motichoor Chaknachoor actress has popularised loose oversized shirts. In hot and humid weather, her flowy shirts are exactly what we need, isn't it?

The first time, she caught our attention with her loose oversized shirt was just a couple of weeks ago. The actress was seated on the staircase and looked contemplative. She was posed to perfection and her shirt was long and striped. She teamed it with flared blue trousers. We were absolutely convinced to try oversized shirts at home. The second time, she wore a white shirt and the picture was classic for a reason. Athiya Shetty's white-shirt picture was so perceptive and eye-catching.

The latest picture of hers also had her wearing an oversized shirt but this time, she gave us layering it right goals. She teamed her graphic-patterned tee with striped pyjamas and loose oversized shirt. Athiya Shetty beckons us to acknowledge the perks of an oversized shirt while at home. So, are you convinced? Let us know that.

Photos Credit: Athiya Shetty's Instagram