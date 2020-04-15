Just In
- 41 min ago Quotes And Messages To Thank Our Superheroes Who Are Fighting Against Coronavirus
-
- 1 hr ago Chagas Disease: Causes, Symptoms, Risk Factors, Treatment And Prevention
- 2 hrs ago Coronavirus: Tips On How To Clean Your Groceries
- 3 hrs ago Malavika Mohanan Slays In Her Gorgeous Black Saree And Proves She Is An Absolute Stunner!
Don't Miss
- Movies Himansh Kohli Opens Up About Shooting In Italy Just Before The COVID-19 Outbreak
- Technology 50 Lakh Device Needs To Be Repaired Amid Lockdown: Report
- Sports Novak Djokovic praised for donation in Italy
- Automobiles Honda Cliq Officially Discontinued In India: Removed From Website As Well!
- News COVID-19 deaths touch 392 as cases near 12,000 mark
- Finance Wipro’s Q4 Net Profits Impacted By Covid 19, Sees Challenging Times
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Rajasthan In Summer
- Education Top 15 Ambedkar Quotes On Education For Students
Athiya Shetty Inspires Us To Acknowledge The Perks Of Oversized Shirts While At Home
Athiya Shetty has been winning us with her comfort clothes. These days, her wardrobe is a departure from the glamour and instead, her outfits are so relatable. She has been giving us stay-at-home fashion goals but more than that, the Motichoor Chaknachoor actress has popularised loose oversized shirts. In hot and humid weather, her flowy shirts are exactly what we need, isn't it?
The first time, she caught our attention with her loose oversized shirt was just a couple of weeks ago. The actress was seated on the staircase and looked contemplative. She was posed to perfection and her shirt was long and striped. She teamed it with flared blue trousers. We were absolutely convinced to try oversized shirts at home. The second time, she wore a white shirt and the picture was classic for a reason. Athiya Shetty's white-shirt picture was so perceptive and eye-catching.
The latest picture of hers also had her wearing an oversized shirt but this time, she gave us layering it right goals. She teamed her graphic-patterned tee with striped pyjamas and loose oversized shirt. Athiya Shetty beckons us to acknowledge the perks of an oversized shirt while at home. So, are you convinced? Let us know that.
Photos Credit: Athiya Shetty's Instagram