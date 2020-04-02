Just In
Athiya Shetty Has Casual Fashion Lessons For Us While We Spend Our Time Indoors
Athiya Shetty gave us absolutely casual fashion goals with her latest outfit that most of us could relate to these days. Sitting contemplatively by the wall with framed photographs, Athiya looked pretty as ever. She looked relaxed and we have decoded her ensemble for you.
So, Athiya wore a shirt and denims. Her shirt was oversized and striped, while her denim jeans were folded and went well with her shirt. Her shirt was loose and seemed perfect for a hot sunny day. With her outfit, she exuded comfy vibes. Athiya kept her look jewellery but upped her look with her makeup. Her makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The long middle-parted tresses rounded out her avatar.
Previously, also Athiya Shetty gave us goals with her multi-striped cropped top and high-waist denim jeans. The makeup was fresh and sun-kissed and she completed her look with long tresses. So, how did you find casual outfits of Athiya Shetty? Let us know that.