ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Athiya Shetty Has Casual Fashion Lessons For Us While We Spend Our Time Indoors

    By
    |

    Athiya Shetty gave us absolutely casual fashion goals with her latest outfit that most of us could relate to these days. Sitting contemplatively by the wall with framed photographs, Athiya looked pretty as ever. She looked relaxed and we have decoded her ensemble for you.

    So, Athiya wore a shirt and denims. Her shirt was oversized and striped, while her denim jeans were folded and went well with her shirt. Her shirt was loose and seemed perfect for a hot sunny day. With her outfit, she exuded comfy vibes. Athiya kept her look jewellery but upped her look with her makeup. Her makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The long middle-parted tresses rounded out her avatar.

    Previously, also Athiya Shetty gave us goals with her multi-striped cropped top and high-waist denim jeans. The makeup was fresh and sun-kissed and she completed her look with long tresses. So, how did you find casual outfits of Athiya Shetty? Let us know that.

    More ATHIYA SHETTY News

    Read more about: athiya shetty celebrity fashion
    Story first published: Thursday, April 2, 2020, 16:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 2, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue