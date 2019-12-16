Just In
- 28 min ago Viral: This Turkey Sandwich Contains More Spinach Than Meat, Leaves Netizens In Splits
-
- 58 min ago Kiara Advani In Pink Or Lisa Ray In Grey, Whose Sari Look Did You Like More?
- 1 hr ago Kareena Kapoor Khan And Karisma Kapoor Give Wedding Fashion Goals With Their Ethereal Outfits
- 2 hrs ago Viral: This Dog Becomes Parent For This Human Baby, Teaches Toddler How To Crawl
Don't Miss
- Sports Exclusive: R Ashwin should be India's first-choice spinner in New Zealand; Jadeja needs to up his game: Monty Panesar
- Movies Kareena Kapoor Khan: My PR Game Is Not Strong; There's Zero Strategy Behind Who I Am
- Technology Instagram Introduces Caption Warning To Limit Cyberbullying
- News Payal Rohatgi denied bail over social media posts, to be in jail for 8 days
- Finance IL&FS Transportation Networks Defaults On Interest Payments Worth Rs 3.37 Crore
- Automobiles New Michelin Energy XM2+ Tyre Range Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 5,090
- Travel 8 Classy Floating Restaurants In the World
- Education AIIMS BSc Nursing 2020 Registration Process Started
Kajol And Athiya Shetty Will Inspire You To Update Your Wardrobe With Black And White Striped Sari
Recently, Kajol and Athiya Shetty made a strong case for black striped saris. While Kajol wore it for the promotions of her upcoming movie Tanhaji, Athiya Shetty draped the black and white sari as she walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week 2019. Their styling and blouse style was absolutely different. So, let's find out about their sari looks.
Kajol In Her Black And White Sari
Kajol wore black and white striped sari for the Kapil Sharma Show. Her sari was designed by Punit Balana and it featured stripes. Her sari was accentuated by black-toned sequins on the border and she paired her sari with a sleeveless sequinned black blouse. Styled by Radhika Mehra, Kajol upped her look with chic rings. She also sported a stunning neckpiece. Her jewellery was from Curio Cottage. The makeup was highlighted by contoured cheekbones, light pink lip shade, and subtle kohl. The side-parted tresses rounded out her avatar.
Athiya Shetty In Her Black And White Sari
Athiya Shetty wore her black and white sari for Abraham & Thakore's show at the LFW 2019. Her sari featured more dramatic and bold stripes and she teamed her eco-friendly sari with a matching shirt blouse. She accessorised her look with sleek beaded danglers, which totally fascinated us. As for Athiya's makeup, it was nude-toned with matte pink lip shade and light kohl. The impeccable middle-parted tresses elevated her style quotient.
So, didn't they inspire you to drape striped sari? Let us know that.