Kajol And Athiya Shetty Will Inspire You To Update Your Wardrobe With Black And White Striped Sari Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Recently, Kajol and Athiya Shetty made a strong case for black striped saris. While Kajol wore it for the promotions of her upcoming movie Tanhaji, Athiya Shetty draped the black and white sari as she walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week 2019. Their styling and blouse style was absolutely different. So, let's find out about their sari looks.

Kajol In Her Black And White Sari

Kajol wore black and white striped sari for the Kapil Sharma Show. Her sari was designed by Punit Balana and it featured stripes. Her sari was accentuated by black-toned sequins on the border and she paired her sari with a sleeveless sequinned black blouse. Styled by Radhika Mehra, Kajol upped her look with chic rings. She also sported a stunning neckpiece. Her jewellery was from Curio Cottage. The makeup was highlighted by contoured cheekbones, light pink lip shade, and subtle kohl. The side-parted tresses rounded out her avatar.

Athiya Shetty In Her Black And White Sari

Athiya Shetty wore her black and white sari for Abraham & Thakore's show at the LFW 2019. Her sari featured more dramatic and bold stripes and she teamed her eco-friendly sari with a matching shirt blouse. She accessorised her look with sleek beaded danglers, which totally fascinated us. As for Athiya's makeup, it was nude-toned with matte pink lip shade and light kohl. The impeccable middle-parted tresses elevated her style quotient.

So, didn't they inspire you to drape striped sari? Let us know that.