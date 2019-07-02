ENGLISH

    Mrunal Thakur Impresses Us In One Yellow Attire But Disappoints In Another

    Mrunal Thakur's dress game for 'Super 30' promotions have been quite distinctive, so far. With her impressive muted-toned outfits, the captivating prints, and rich fabric ensembles, she has gone beyond the usual Bollywood fashion trends. Also, the actress, has worn yellow-hued ensembles for the latest two promotional rounds. But the latest outfit of hers disappointed us a bit as compared to the previous one. Let's decode both her yellow outfits and find out why we liked one and not the other.

    So, previously Mrunal wore a Raw Mango ensemble. It was a traditional outfit that came alive with vivid yellow hue, silk brocade fabric, and detailed sartorial cuts. Her ensemble boasted fine craftsmanship and made for an ideal wear for festive occasion. It was an aspirational attire as it could make one look a class apart and the outfit was a departure from the mainstream ethnic fashion. Mrunal teamed it with beautiful Jharoka Juttis, which came from Vareli Bafna Designs. Her handcrafted silver earrings upped her look and were from Aaraa by Avantika Jewellery. The make-up was nude-toned with a subtle pink lip shade, heavy kohl, and side-parted sleek hairdo rounded out her avatar. The only thing we found missing was a dupatta but otherwise she looked gorgeous.

    Now, her latest yellow attire didn't appeal to us much. It looked a bit dated. Mrunal's attire was from the label, Soleil Atelier and it consisted of a one-shouldered flared top with a cinched waist and palazzo pants with deep slits. She paired her attire with beige sandals and wore sassy metallic tribal jewellery from Hyperbole Accessories. The make-up was highlighted by nude-toned touches again. Pink lip shade and subtle kohl spruced up her look. The wavy tresses completed her avatar. So, while her make-up and styling was good, it was the outfit itself we didn't like much. She didn't look very classy here. However, we would like to know what did you think about her yellow outfits?

    Read more about: mrunal thakur celeb spotting
     

