Madhuri Dixit Nene Inspires Us To Update Our Wardrobe With A Floral Yellow Chiffon Sari Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Yellow is the hue that can instantly lift you out from all the blues! Well, the aforementioned line might sound very cliché to begin with, but Madhuri Dixit Nene totally made us believe that clichés are there for a reason. Her yellow sari, which she wore for a dance reality show, was an instant mood-lifter. She absolutely made us want to drape a yellow sari. Let's decode her ensemble and look.

So, Madhuri, whose fashion game is mostly about minimalism, impressed us with this Varun Bahl sari. It was a signature floral yellow chiffon sari, which was accentuated by intricate lace border. Crafted out of a lightweight fabric, Madhuri's sari was a refreshing number. She teamed it with a sleeveless white blouse, which went well with her sari.

Adding to that, this sari also gave us a break from those heavy glittery traditional outfits. This sari of hers had a vintage touch and we certainly loved it. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Madhuri's elaborate jewellery might have contrasted with her light yellow sari but the jewels totally notched up her avatar. Her statement ring and complementing bracelets came from Gehna Jewellers. The precious stone-studded neckpiece and earrings were from Jaipur Gems. The make-up was lit up by a matte pink lip shade and a small matching bindi. The wavy voluminous tresses rounded out her avatar. Madhuri was like a ray of sunshine. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.