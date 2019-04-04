ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Madhuri Dixit Nene Oozes Class And Glamour With Bright Yellow Sharara

    By
    |
    Madhuri Dixit Fashion

    Madhuri Dixit Nene looked radiant and absolutely gorgeous as she promoted her upcoming movie, 'Kalank'. She wore a sharara by Sukriti & Aakriti, which was beautifully done. It was one of the brightest outfits and Madhuri looked graceful as ever. Let's decode her outfit and look.

    Madhuri Dixit Style

    So, Madhuri wore a sleeveless yellow kurta, which was embellished in silver accents and she paired it with flared bottoms, which complemented her kurta. The bottoms of her attire were also enhanced by metallic border and she draped a complementing dupatta in order to enhance her look. Madhuri pulled off her ensemble effortlessly.

    Madhuri Dixit Traditional Looks

    She accessorised her look with a statement ring, bangles, and embellished jhumkis. Her makeup was dewy-toned and highlighted by a deep maroon lip shade. The side-parted wavy tresses completed her traditional avatar. So, what do you think about Madhuri's outfit and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Read more about: madhuri dixit nene kalank
    Story first published: Thursday, April 4, 2019, 15:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 4, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue