Madhuri Dixit Nene Oozes Class And Glamour With Bright Yellow Sharara Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Madhuri Dixit Nene looked radiant and absolutely gorgeous as she promoted her upcoming movie, 'Kalank'. She wore a sharara by Sukriti & Aakriti, which was beautifully done. It was one of the brightest outfits and Madhuri looked graceful as ever. Let's decode her outfit and look.

So, Madhuri wore a sleeveless yellow kurta, which was embellished in silver accents and she paired it with flared bottoms, which complemented her kurta. The bottoms of her attire were also enhanced by metallic border and she draped a complementing dupatta in order to enhance her look. Madhuri pulled off her ensemble effortlessly.

She accessorised her look with a statement ring, bangles, and embellished jhumkis. Her makeup was dewy-toned and highlighted by a deep maroon lip shade. The side-parted wavy tresses completed her traditional avatar. So, what do you think about Madhuri's outfit and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.