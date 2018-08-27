Subscribe to Boldsky
Elaborate And Subtle, Kajol And Madhuri Dixit's Ethnic Wears Are Perfect For Wedding Festivities

By
Kajol and Madhuri Dixit

The two veteran actresses Kajol and Madhuri Dixit-Nene gave us high doses of fashion today, as they stepped out in their traditional wears. While Madhuri wore a humble sari, Kajol's attire was more contemporary. Well, they presented us two contrasting looks. Kajol's attire was elaborate, while Madhuri's sari featured subtle prints.

Kajol's outfit was dipped in muted shades and represented the fashion sensibilities of modern India. Her crisp and collared shirt was crafted out from shiny fabric and made for an eye-catching piece. She complemented her shirt with a high-waist skirt, which was A-lined and pleated. Kajol's skirt was black-hued and enhanced by intricate pink and silver-coloured prints that showcased the master craftsmanship of the country.

Madhuri Dixit Fashion

She teamed her outfit with stunning gold bangles and an ethnic choker. Her makeup was marked by smoky eyes and Kajol rounded off her look with an impeccable ponytail.

Madhuri's attire, on the other hand, was lightweight and backed minimalism in fashion. She wore an ivory-hued sari that represented more of European sensibilities in terms of design. It was a sheer number, which was highlighted by meticulously placed pink floral patterns. We also loved the fine work on the hemline of her sari.

Kajol Fashion

Madhuri's makeup was refreshing and she kept her wavy tresses side-swept. So, whose look wowed you more- Kajol or Madhuri's?

    Story first published: Monday, August 27, 2018, 15:59 [IST]
