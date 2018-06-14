Here's Why We Can't Take Our Eyes Off Madhuri Dixit-Nene

Lately, the very charming Madhuri Dixit-Nene has been wooing us in traditional wear. The actress recently stepped up her fashion game as she donned a Tarun Tahiliani attire. She looked so attractive that we couldn't keep our eyes off her. She was dressed to nines for her show, 'Dance Deewane', where she is the judge. Govinda and the internet sensation Sanjeev Shrivastava, who is popularly known as the 'Dancing Uncle' also graced the event.

Madhuri, wore a blue ombré lehenga and looked like a dream. The forever elegant and graceful Madhuri pulled off her attire with a lot of panache and aplomb. Her attire was every inch soothing and radiated a surreal effect. To be very honest, it was a bit psychedelic too. Her blouse was sky blue in colour and sharp V-collared and her skirt was A-length and flared.

The diva's skirt was beautifully embellished and had intricate golden designs that was eye-catching and well, she had us gasping for breath. We also loved Madhuri's sheer tulle jacket which was dipped in shades of blue. Her dreamy jacket was encrusted with crystals from Swarovski.

But it was not just her outfit that caught our attention but also her jewellery. She sported dazzling rings that went well with her lehenga but her Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery earrings clearly suited her and perfectly complemented Madhuri's gorgeous avatar.

Madhuri's pink lip shade and side-swept brown tresses were spot on. We thought Madhuri Dixit-Nene not only gave us #ootd but also jewellery goals.

We are sure that Madhuri left your jaws dropping too. Didn't she?