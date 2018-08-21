Kajol's Desi-Meets-Modern Attire Is A Reflection Of The Diversity Of The Country

Kajol's fashion game has truly evolved over the years, and today her fashion highly resonates with the style sensibilities of modern-day moms. She is such an inspiration to the ladies, who believe in experimenting. This time too, she gave us an attractive number, which came from the Label: Anushree.

It was definitely a fusion wear and her eye-catching outfit mixed traditional roots with western style. She wore this attire for the promotion of her movie, 'Helicopter Eela' at Umang Festival and aced the global-meets-desi look.

The prolific actress teamed her shirt with high-waist long skirt. Coming to the hues, it was indeed a risky combination but Kajol carried her ensemble with a lot of grace. It was an earthy hue shirt paired with a bright monochromatic skirt. The shirt was collared, full-sleeved, and was accentuated by muted-toned prints, which seemed to be inspired by the bucolic towns of the country.

Her skirt, on the other hand, played with different shades of pink hue. As compared to her ethnic shirt, her dazzling skirt was more of a reflection of contemporary India. It was subtle and plain-hued , but it notched up her entire look.

Styled to perfection by Radhika Mehra, Kajol wore ethnic jhumkis that went well with her shirt. Her makeup was nude and highlighted by pink tones, while her hair was backcombed and partially tied.

Kajol definitely gave us a style lesson today, i.e.., mixing hushed shades with vivid tones. We loved her look, how about you? Let us know in the comment section.