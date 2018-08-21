Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Kajol's Desi-Meets-Modern Attire Is A Reflection Of The Diversity Of The Country

By
Kajol fashion

Kajol's fashion game has truly evolved over the years, and today her fashion highly resonates with the style sensibilities of modern-day moms. She is such an inspiration to the ladies, who believe in experimenting. This time too, she gave us an attractive number, which came from the Label: Anushree.

It was definitely a fusion wear and her eye-catching outfit mixed traditional roots with western style. She wore this attire for the promotion of her movie, 'Helicopter Eela' at Umang Festival and aced the global-meets-desi look.

The prolific actress teamed her shirt with high-waist long skirt. Coming to the hues, it was indeed a risky combination but Kajol carried her ensemble with a lot of grace. It was an earthy hue shirt paired with a bright monochromatic skirt. The shirt was collared, full-sleeved, and was accentuated by muted-toned prints, which seemed to be inspired by the bucolic towns of the country.

Kajol Umang Festival

Her skirt, on the other hand, played with different shades of pink hue. As compared to her ethnic shirt, her dazzling skirt was more of a reflection of contemporary India. It was subtle and plain-hued , but it notched up her entire look.

Styled to perfection by Radhika Mehra, Kajol wore ethnic jhumkis that went well with her shirt. Her makeup was nude and highlighted by pink tones, while her hair was backcombed and partially tied.

Kajol Helicopter Eela

Kajol definitely gave us a style lesson today, i.e.., mixing hushed shades with vivid tones. We loved her look, how about you? Let us know in the comment section.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Read more about: fashion bollywood kajol
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue