Kajol Looks Better And Sexier Than Ever In Her Latest Photoshoot

Kajol just showed us her hot avatar as she posed for the photoshoot of the Peacock Magazine. The actress stepped up her fashion game and looked sexy as hell in Falguni & Shane Peacock attires. She looked super sensational in her dark green dress and ravishing in a navy blue sequined gown.

Her off-shoulder dark-green hued outfit seemed to be inspired by nature and we couldn't stop looking at her. It was a bit kaftan-styled dress and was very figure-hugging. The gown was embellished and was pretty ruffled on one side of the shoulder.

Kajol's butterfly-inspired ring definitely added a dramatic touch to her ensemble. Her makeup was naturally done and accentuated by smoky eyes and light pink lip shade. The messy bun not only completed her gorgeous avatar but also made her look a lot sexier.

For the second look, Kajol turned on the glam quotient. This was also an off-shoulder dress with silver embellishments but those winged sheer sleeves certainly made her attire look red-carpet worthy.

She enhanced her look with sleek danglers and delicate rings from Vinita Michael Jewelcraft. Kajol's makeup was highlighted by bold red lip shade and subtle eye makeup. She rounded off her look with side-swept wavy tresses, which we thought added to her overall ravishing avatar.

We thought Kajol looked equally awesome in both the outfits but which gown of hers wooed you more? Let us know your views in the comments section.