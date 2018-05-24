Kajol Pulls Off A Semi-Ethnic Look As She Unveils Her Wax Statue

The charming diva and timeless actress, Kajol was all beaming and gorgeous as she unveiled her wax statue at Madame Tussauds in Singapore. The actress looked resplendent for the occasion, clicking a selfie with her impressive statue. She took to Instagram to share her picture and captioned it as, "Always been a Kajol fan."

Well, we can see the humour there Kajol and we have also always been and still are your ardent admirers. The diva, who has a career spanning more than 25 years, donned a traditional attire for the special event and looked extremely graceful.

She wore a black-hued attire that featured pink and white prints and teamed it with a matching black coloured blouse. Her outfit was also belted, which added a 'quirkiness' to her ensemble. She accessorized her semi-ethnic avatar with sleek danglers. She accentuated her look with a pink lipshade and smoky kohl.

Kajol's striking wax statue was a ditto carbon copy of the actress. The statue was decked out in a body hugging navy blue shimmery gown, and the makers enhanced the look with diamond earrings.

For the unveiling, Kajol's daughter Nysa was also present to celebrate her mom. Nysa wore a crochet black attire, spectacles, and straightened her hair. It was the perfect 'twinning moment' for mother and daughter.

We think Kajol and her beautiful daughter were impeccably dressed. Do you think so too? Let us know your answers in the comments section.