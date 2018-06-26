Kajol V/S Urvashi Rautela: Whose Shades Were More Groovy?

Urvashi Rautela and Kajol in their latest airport fashion allowed their eyes to do the talking. They both looked sassy and unconventional; but who looked better was the question. While Urvashi has been slaying stylishly with unorthodox looks and is experimenting a lot with fashion, Kajol has a more rooted style sense, which is versatile and almost always awesome.

It got difficult for us to declare a winning look, as they both nailed their respective avatars and wore very different styled sunglasses. If one looked sporty, the other wooed us by keeping it simple and retro. So, here are both the styles decoded for you. Let us know whose look impressed you more.

Kajol's Retro Style

Kajol looked awesome AF, as she sported the very 70s retro shades that colour-blocked her attire. Her white-hued shades not only contrasted her outfit but also gave her look a dramatic touch. She wore a black tee with asymmetrical neckline and teamed it with blue denims and a crisp black coat. Kajol also wore black-hued Kolhapuri-styled chappals and carried a chic matching purse with her.

Urvashi Rautela's Sporty Avatar

Urvashi Rautela donned an athleisure attire and had us totally bowled over by her nonchalant avatar. She wore a full-sleeved hooded dress that was dipped in a royal blue shade and featured white stripes. She also wore red and white bandana and black boots to enhance her bold avatar. But the showstopper was certainly her glittering disco-inspired sunglasses that gave us a style goal of the day.