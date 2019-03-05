TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
A Rich Velvet Attire Can Be A Casual Wear Too, Proves Madhuri Dixit Nene
The soft velvet is one of the trickiest fabrics to pull off but Madhuri Dixit Nene inspired us to wear something velvet. Well, she carried her traditional velvet attire so gracefully. The seasoned actress was spotted outside an art gallery with her husband, Dr. Nene. With this, she also proved to us that rich velvet attire can be a casual wear too. Let's decode her outfit and look, which had all our attention.
She wore a maroon number, which was full-sleeved and adorned with intricate gold threadwork at the neckline area. She paired her kurta with matching flared bottoms, which were elaborated by meticulous embroidery at the border. Madhuri draped a subtly-done lightweight dupatta, which beautifully balanced her ensemble. With this outfit, she celebrated the rich craftsmanship of the country.
Madhuri teamed her ethnic attire with soft golden sandals, which complemented her suit. She wore gold earrings to notch up her look. The makeup was highlighted by a deep pink lip shade, smoky kohl, and a small bindi. The wavy tresses rounded out her ethnic avatar. Madhuri was the traditional perfection in this number. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.