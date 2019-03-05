ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    A Rich Velvet Attire Can Be A Casual Wear Too, Proves Madhuri Dixit Nene

    By
    |
    Madhuri Dixit Nene Fashion

    The soft velvet is one of the trickiest fabrics to pull off but Madhuri Dixit Nene inspired us to wear something velvet. Well, she carried her traditional velvet attire so gracefully. The seasoned actress was spotted outside an art gallery with her husband, Dr. Nene. With this, she also proved to us that rich velvet attire can be a casual wear too. Let's decode her outfit and look, which had all our attention.

    Madhuri Dixit Nene Husband

    She wore a maroon number, which was full-sleeved and adorned with intricate gold threadwork at the neckline area. She paired her kurta with matching flared bottoms, which were elaborated by meticulous embroidery at the border. Madhuri draped a subtly-done lightweight dupatta, which beautifully balanced her ensemble. With this outfit, she celebrated the rich craftsmanship of the country.

    Madhuri Dixit Nene Traditional Looks

    Madhuri teamed her ethnic attire with soft golden sandals, which complemented her suit. She wore gold earrings to notch up her look. The makeup was highlighted by a deep pink lip shade, smoky kohl, and a small bindi. The wavy tresses rounded out her ethnic avatar. Madhuri was the traditional perfection in this number. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Read more about: madhuri dixit celeb spotting
    Story first published: Tuesday, March 5, 2019, 12:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 5, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue