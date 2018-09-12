Madhuri Dixit Perfected The Ethnic Look With This Benarasi Sari For Ganesh Chaturthi Festival

Madhuri Dixit-Nene looked ethereal as she celebrated Maharashtra's biggest festival, Ganesh Chaturthi. She looked radiant as ever in her traditional attire, which we thought was such a stunning festive wear. The actress was a traditional perfection and inspired us to wear something vibrant.

Her choice of attire for the occasion was a brightly-hued sari. She wore a deep yellow-coloured Benarasi sari from the label Raw Mango by Sanjay Garg, which we felt was a colour meant for Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Her yellow sari was draped in a Nivi style and was accentuated by intricate white-hued patterns. The patterns were adorned so beautifully on her sari that they gave an effect of metallic lustre.

She teamed her sari with a beautiful green-hued blouse, which actually notched up her attire to a whole new extent. Her blouse was highlighted by meticulous golden-hued patterns. It was a winning combination and Madhuri pulled off her attire so gracefully.

She wore an elaborate gold necklace, jhumkis, and complementing bangles to spruce up her avatar. Also, the nose stud amped up the traditional quotient. Her makeup was slightly heavy and marked by a maroon lip shade, light mascara, and a red bindi. She made a bun for the special prayer and the heavy gajra added to the overall effect and gave her look a quintessential South Indian touch.

We loved Madhuri's look of the day. Didn't she look just gorgeous? Feel free to share your opinions in the comments section.