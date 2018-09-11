Subscribe to Boldsky
Madhuri Dixit's Lehenga For A Dance Reality Show Is Contemporary Yet Royal

Madhuri Dixit Nene's latest attire for the reality show, 'Dance Deewane' incorporated modern sensibilities while keeping alive the traditional craftsmanship of India. She wore a lehenga by ace designer Anita Dongre, which was splashed in different shades of pink.

Her Aranam lehenga was handwoven in rich and luxurious textures of chandan brocade. It featured a sleeveless cropped blouse enhanced by intricate patterns. Her skirt was a powdered shade of pink and was accentuated by metallic accents, which gave her skirt a whiff of embellished effect. It was meticulously patterned too.

While her flared skirt was highlighted by a lighter hue, her border, on the other hand, was dipped in the same colour as her blouse. This teaming of colours definitely helped spruce up her traditional attire. And the designer's signature gota patti work also updated the attire.

Madhuri wore a matching light dupatta with her lehenga. Her elaborate bangles came from Pinkcity by Anita Dongre. Her jadau statemtent necklace, heavy earrings, and eye-catching ring notched up her avatar.

The actress kept her makeup light and her side-swept wavy tresses rounded off her look. So, how did you find Madhuri Dixit's look of the day? Feel free to share your opinions in the comment section.

