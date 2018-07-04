Subscribe to Boldsky
Madhuri Dixit's This Radiant Lehenga Can Make You Feel Gorgeous In An Instant

By
Madhuri Dixit traditional looks

So, Madhuri Dixit-Nene is all things sugar and spice. Sometimes, she opts for those pastel shades, and other times she goes for bold colours. Whatever, she might wear, she looks graceful and charming AF. This time the diva raised the hotness quotient in a contemporary lehenga that we thought was the winning dress of the day.

Perfect for wedding and other such functions, her traditional attire was red in colour and she looked like a dream come true in that. Her Anushree Reddy lehenga made her look very regal and dreamy. The stunning outfit was accentuated by floral work and featured a ruffled blouse that was heavily adorned with intricate work.

Madhuri Dixit Lehenga

She teamed her ravishing blouse with an A-length skirt that was embellished and matched her top. She side-draped a net dupatta of the same hue with her outfit and woah, she had us going gaga all over her. The actress enhanced her look with a kundan-polki choker, complementing earrings, and dazzling rings.

Madhuri Dixit fashion

Her wavy tresses were side-swept and her makeup was on the heavier side but it suited her. She wore a bright red lip shade and pulled it off like a pro.

Well, we are much wowed yet again Madhuri Dixit and hope you keep on impressing us as the week rolls by.

    fashion bollywood madhuri dixit
    Story first published: Wednesday, July 4, 2018, 14:11 [IST]
