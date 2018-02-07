Madhuri Dixit Upgraded Her Style Statement, Mixing Sass With Tradition

Madhuri Dixit Nene attended an event at the Royal Opera House in Mumbai and her innovative style statement will blow your minds.

The ever-beautiful actress wore an aqua blue saree with an over-jacket which had an embroidered body and bell sleeves. Wearing over-jackets over saris have become a trend now but this kind of jacket is new and we can surely recommend this as your next style goal.

Starting from the 80s, Madhuri has always mentioned her style statements and have always upgraded with time. This time too, she proved it to us that she is capable enough to include such sass-level into a graceful look.

Do you like this new style? Let us know in the comments if you are eager to adopt such a style book.