Madhuri Dixit Nails The Traditional Look In An Anita Dongre Anarkali

With 'Bucket List' promotions in full swing, actress Madhuri Dixit-Nene has been giving us some rock-solid traditional-wear goals. Celebrating the spirit of spring-summer season, the actress, with a million dollar smile, is slowly shifting towards pastel-hued attires.

The actress was literally an eye-candy this time and we have not just been crushing on her but also Madhuri's awe-inspiring outfit. Oh yes, we have the most incredible urge to wear this fabulous anarkali.

The graceful starlet seems to be flirting with colours a lot. Yesterday, we were amazeballed to see her in a yellow and turquoise blue anarkali by Sukriti & Aakriti and today, she dazzled us in a floral Anita Dongre anarkali. Her gorgeous attire was splashed in a myriad of colours, with pink and cream being the dominant ones. The dark pink coloured tassles at the outline of the attire were a simple addition, but these add-ons accentuated her dress.

The full-sleeved anarkali featured an interesting interplay of prints, inspired by nature. The border of the attire was also highlighted by an intricate texture. Styled by none other than Ami Patel, her matching dupatta was also beautifully draped on one side of her shoulder.

Madhuri accessorized her look with ethinic jewellery from Lara Morakhia. Her vintage jewels included stunning earrings and a ring.

We are loving the traditional looks of Madhuri Dixit-Nene. You've got to agree that you simply can't take your eyes off her anarkali and jewellery.