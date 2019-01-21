Madhuri Dixit Nene Has A Pretty Humble Office Wear Idea For Us

Madhuri Dixit Nene started her New Year with the promotion of her upcoming movie, 'Total Dhamaal'. The actress looked impressive in her outfit, which was actually pretty humble and celebrated contrasting colour combination. Let's decode her attire and the look, which has all our attention.

So, the seasoned actress was spotted at the trailer launch of her film, 'Total Dhamaal'. She wore casuals for the occasion but her attire definitely featured an elegant touch. It made for impressive office wear and it was about colour blocking done right. She wore a sleeveless bright yellow-hued top that seemed fuss-free and comfortable and she paired her top with ivory trousers, which featured a flared end. Well, now that was a classy combination and Madhuri left us awestruck.

She teamed her outfit with silver-hued sandals, which accentuated her look and went well with her ensemble. Madhuri wore delicate metallic earrings, which spruced up her avatar. The makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade and impeccable kohl. Her makeup was dewy-toned and the middle-parted tresses rounded out her classy look. Madhuri looked beyond amazing. What do you think about her look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.