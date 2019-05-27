With Festivities Around The Corner, These Stunning B-town Divas Have Fresh Ethnic Goals For You Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Festivities are around the corner and we need oodles of traditional outfit goals and guess what, we do have brand new ethnic outfit goals for you from some of the most stunning B-town divas. Their outfits are refreshing and must-wear for women, who want to experiment with traditional outfits. Well, with their ensembles they have inspired us to go for some offbeat ethnic wears. Let's find out, who these gorgeous celebs are and what they wore.

Chitrangda

Chitrangda wore a beautiful sari, which was designed by Vedika M. She looked a class apart and gave us a fresh sari goal. It was from designer's Spring Summer '19 Court collection. She draped a hand-brushed painted sari, which was accentuated by lemon yellow colour and adorned with white leaf prints. The actress teamed her sari with a pristine white pleated textured blouse with flared sleeves. She accessorised her look with an oxidised neckpiece and statement rings to spruce up her avatar. Her jewellery came from the label, Silver Streak. Her makeup was nude-toned and the side-swept tresses rounded out her traditional avatar.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty Kundra looked impeccable in her lehenga and gave it an interesting twist. She wore separates, which were designed by Tarun Tahiliani. Her ensemble was intricately-printed and was inspired by nature. It was a vibrant number, which consisted of a blouse and a flared skirt. The actress teamed her attire with an ivory pallu-like drape, which enhanced her look. Shilpa wore an elaborate choker by Hetal Shah. The meticulously-done maang-tikka, haath phool, and arm band were designed by Suhani Pittie. The makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade and the voluminous layered tresses completed her look.

Madhuri Dixit Nene

Madhuri Dixit Nene wore an understated number, which consisted of a handloom kurta and flared pyjamas. Her attire was about colour-blocking and Madhuri looked graceful and radiant as ever. It was a simple ensemble, which she teamed with shiny golden heels and she also draped her printed ivory dupatta, which was accentuated by shimmering border. Madhuri accessorised her look with a statement neckpiece, which was studded with stones. The elaborate earrings upped her look and the makeup was highlighted by a deep red lip shade. The side-swept wavy tresses completed her ethnic avatar.

So, whose outfit and avatar did you like the most? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.