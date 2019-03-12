Madhuri Dixit Nene Floored Us With Her Black Floral Sari Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Madhuri Dixit Nene looked gorgeous in her sari, which she wore for the teaser launch of her upcoming film, 'Kalank'. The actress draped a beautiful sari and with this, she gave us floral inspiration for this season. Let's decode her ensemble and look, which absolutely wowed us.

So, Madhuri wore a sari that was splashed in black colour. It was a stunning sari, which was also contrasted partly by light blue hue. Her sari was delightfully adorned with bright floral prints, which notched up her attire and Madhuri teamed it with a matching blouse. Her bateau-neckline blouse was plain-hued with subtle slit on the sleeves.

She accessorised her look with precious ruby jewellery, which consisted of a delicate ring, layered neckpiece and floral drop earrings. Her makeup was light and marked by a soft pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The wavy tresses rounded out her stylish avatar. Madhuri Dixit gave us trendy sari goal. Don't you think she looked amazing? Let us know that in the comment section.