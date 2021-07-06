Just In
Mouni Roy And Gauahar Khan Show How To Spice Up The Oomph Factor In Their Stylish Pants Set
Pants sets have been ruling the fashion industry a lot these days. Celebrities are totally in love with this fashion piece and are all out there slaying it in their own stunning ways. While some are seen rocking the casual looks in simple and formal sets, some are raising the oomph factor in stylish numbers. Recently, Mouni Roy and Gauahar Khan made fashion statements in their classy and stylish pants set. Mouni exuded chic and comfy vibes in her peach co-ords, Gauahar looked gorgeous in her bright red printed set. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and decode it for goals.
Mouni Roy In A Peach Checked Pants Set
Mouni Roy was decked up in a light peach-hued co-ord set and looked stunning as ever. Her co-ord set was accentuated by white and black checked patterns. It consisted of a one-shoulder bold neckline crop top and high-waist wide-legged flared pants. The Brahmastra actress upped her look with a bracelet and matching nail paint. She let loose her mid-parted straight tresses and spruced up her look with pointed brows, smokey eyes, heavy mascara, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade.
Gauahar Khan In A Red Printed Pants Set
For a launch event, Gauahar Khan was dressed in bright red pants set, which came from Label: Anushree and featured intricate checked prints with black block patterns. The set consisted of a one-sleeved stylish top and matching ankle-length trouser pants. Styled by Devki B, the same printed knotted belt, cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The diva completed her look with a pair of black heels from Mango brand and notched up her look with black funky studs. She let loose her side-parted straight tresses and elevated her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and matte-red lipstick.
So, what do you think about these outfits/pants set of Mouni Roy and Gauahar Khan? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Mouni Roy And Gauahar Khan's Instagram