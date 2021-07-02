Summer Fashion Alert! Mouni Roy Rocks Printed Backless Dress And Jumpsuit; Which One Would You Like To Steal? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Summers are here and so is the popular actress Mouni Roy here, to give us major fashion goals for the season. While the humidity is already at its peak, the diva is leaving no opportunity to flaunt her stunning backless dresses and raising the temperature. She is constantly sharing her pictures in lovely dresses on Instagram and giving her fans cues on how to beat the heat in style. Out of all the pretty outfits, Mouni's printed and backless mini dress, as well as a jumpsuit, stood out the most for us. So, let us take a closer look at her both outfits and pick our favourite one.

Mouni Roy In A Black And White Printed Backless Dress

Mouni Roy was dolled up in a halter-neck sleeveless black mini dress, which was accentuated by heavy white-hued patterns. Her easy-breezy backless dress featured knotted detailing at the front while the black band-type belt, cinched her waist, and added structure to her attire. The Brahmastra actress accessorised her look with a bracelet and few rings. She let loose her mid-parted soft curls and spruced up her look with bold makeup that was marked by smokey eyes, oodles of mascara, light eye shadow, and overlined pink lipstick.

Mouni Roy In A Blue Printed Backless Jumpsuit

Mouni Roy sported a halter-neck full-length royal blue jumpsuit, which was accentuated by intricate monotone prints. Her body-hugging backless suit also featured scarf-detailing on the neck part, which added to the stylish quotient. The Made In China actress notched up her look with a chain neckpiece, a wristband, and a ring. She let loose her mid-parted wavy tresses and elevated her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, dark eye shadow, a lot of mascara, highlighted cheekbones, soft blush, and coral pink lip shade.

So, which printed dress of Mouni Roy would you like to steal for this summer season? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Mouni Roy's Instagram