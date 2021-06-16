Gauahar Khan And Rakul Preet Singh Wow Us With Their Pastel-Hued Chikankari Kurta Sets Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Recently, Gauahar Khan and Rakul Preet Singh flaunted chikankari kurta sets and had our attention. The two actresses inspired us with their traditional looks and made chikankari even more popular with their outfits. Both, Gauahar and Rakul Preet wore pastel shades and we have decoded their outfits and looks for you for some festive-wear inspiration.

Gauahar Khan's Blue Chikankari Kurta Set

Gauahar Khan looked gorgeous in her blue-hued chikankari kurta set that she wore recently for a dance practice. Her kurta set was splashed in darker shade of sky-blue and came from the label, Amaaya Lucknowi Chikan. Priced at Rs, 2,099, she wore a heavy chikankari premium modal sets. The kurta set consisting of a long full-sleeved kurti and palazzo pants, was accentuated by rose-adorned embroidered patterns in white tones. She accessorised her look with gold jewellery and as for her makeup, it was highlighted by vibrant pink lip shade and gulaab tint. The middle-parted bun completed her look.

Rakul Preet Singh's Pink Kurta Set

Rakul Preet Singh also looked stunning in her kurta set that was from label, Jiyani. She wore a dual threadwork pink kurta sets from the label. Her attire featured a long full-sleeved kurta that was splashed in white hue and adorned with embroidered accents in pink tones. She teamed her kurta with white-hued palazzo pants with intricately-done embroidery. The silver-hued flat sandals from Aprajita Toor went well with her look and she upped her style quotient with delicate drop earrings from Fabindia. As for makeup, she notched up her look with matte-pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The middle-parted ponytail rounded out her avatar.

So, whose kurta set did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.