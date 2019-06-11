Masaba And Janhvi Kapoor Made A Strong Case For White Dresses Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Masaba Gupta and Janhvi Kapoor recently attended the birthday party of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and they both wore white dresses. While one made a strong case for a long white dress, the other had the mercury rising in a little white dress. Let's decode their white outfits and looks, which absolutely caught our attention.

Masaba Gupta

Designer and close friend of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Masaba Gupta looked her glamorous best in the long white dress. She looked classy in her attire, which was notched up flared long sleeves and a deep neckline. Her attire was a cross between an evening and a casual wear. It was breezy and featured a deep side slit, which added to the bold effect. Masaba carried a quirky side bag with her and accessorised her look with sleek earrings. The makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade and the impeccable hairdo completed her party look.

Janhvi Kapoor

If Masaba wore a long white dress to the party, Sonam's cousin, Janhvi Kapoor graced the party in a little white dress. With this dress, the actress backed the 70s fashion and gave us a tad bit of retro vibes. She wore a sleeveless and figure-flattering dress that was structured and seemed totally comfy. Janhvi paired her dress with neon red and yellow sandals, which upped her style quotient and carried a black and pink purse with her. Her makeup was dewy with a glossy red lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and heavy kohl. The signature wavy tresses rounded out her party look.

So, whose white dress impressed you more? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.