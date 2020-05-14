ENGLISH

    On Manushi Chhillar’s Birthday, Her Pink-Hued Miss World Gown That Was Crafted In 2 Days

    Manushi Chhillar made the country proud by winning the Miss World title in 2017. Her Miss World title came after 17 years and overnight, Manushi became a powerful celebrity. Her gown was designed by designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock and it took just two days to make her gown. The aspiring Miss World wanted a pink gown and the designer duo crafted a pink-hued gown for her. We have decoded the Miss World 2017 gown of Manushi Chhillar for you.

    So, Manushi looked a class apart in her pink gown that was made out of soft pink tulle and pink lace. Her ensemble was adorned with Swarovski crystals in intricate patterns. It was a bodycon gown with sheer accents. Other than the plunging neckline, her gown was on the conservative side and yet it was bold. The gown of hers was dreamy and Manushi Chhillar looked gorgeous in her ensemble.

    However, the pink-coloured gown was not what designers were planning to make. The designers wanted to craft a gold-hued gown, as they told exclusively to the News18. Manushi Chhillar, the designers revealed to the News 18, was very sure of the colour and told the designer duo that this hue will make her stand apart from the other contestants. Well, this gown absolutely worked for her and Manushi Chhillar. She accessorised her look with delicate earrings. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and voluminous tresses rounded out her avatar.

    So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Courtesy: Manushi Chhillar's Instagram

    Story first published: Thursday, May 14, 2020, 13:30 [IST]
