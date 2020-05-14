Just In
- 35 min ago Is Sleeping In A Cold Room Really Good For Your Health?
-
- 36 min ago 20 Text Messages To Send Your Husband And Make Him Feel Loved
- 3 hrs ago Sushmita Sen, Priyanka Chopra, Mumtaz: B'Town Divas Who Made Sarees Unforgettable On Screen
- 4 hrs ago Happy Birthday Zareen Khan: 5 Times The Actress Made Heads Turn With Her Distinctive Style
Don't Miss
- Movies Shraddha Kapoor With Her Transformation Brings A New Character Each Time; A Risk-Taker In True Sense
- News Vizag gas leak: South Korea's LG Chem begins transportation of Styrene Monomer inventory
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In India Post Covid-19 Pandemic
- Finance WPI: Partial Data Shows Wholesale Inflation Eased In April
- Automobiles Bajaj Auto Announces Second Extension Of Warranty & Free Service Periods: Details
- Technology BSNL Launches Wi-Fi Coupons: Here's How To Use
- Sports Rohit Sharma best batsman, Kuldeep Yadav most reliable spinner in current Indian side: Priyam Garg
- Education FT Executive Education Rankings 2020: IIM Bangalore Stands At 45
On Manushi Chhillar’s Birthday, Her Pink-Hued Miss World Gown That Was Crafted In 2 Days
Manushi Chhillar made the country proud by winning the Miss World title in 2017. Her Miss World title came after 17 years and overnight, Manushi became a powerful celebrity. Her gown was designed by designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock and it took just two days to make her gown. The aspiring Miss World wanted a pink gown and the designer duo crafted a pink-hued gown for her. We have decoded the Miss World 2017 gown of Manushi Chhillar for you.
So, Manushi looked a class apart in her pink gown that was made out of soft pink tulle and pink lace. Her ensemble was adorned with Swarovski crystals in intricate patterns. It was a bodycon gown with sheer accents. Other than the plunging neckline, her gown was on the conservative side and yet it was bold. The gown of hers was dreamy and Manushi Chhillar looked gorgeous in her ensemble.
However, the pink-coloured gown was not what designers were planning to make. The designers wanted to craft a gold-hued gown, as they told exclusively to the News18. Manushi Chhillar, the designers revealed to the News 18, was very sure of the colour and told the designer duo that this hue will make her stand apart from the other contestants. Well, this gown absolutely worked for her and Manushi Chhillar. She accessorised her look with delicate earrings. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and voluminous tresses rounded out her avatar.
So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.
Courtesy: Manushi Chhillar's Instagram