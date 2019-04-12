TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Malavika Mohanan's Icy White Suit Is A Beautiful Mix Of Comfy And Class
Malavika Mohanan made a strong case for white salwar suits with this number. She was spotted outside Prithvi Theatre and she wore an attire that was intricately done. She looked graceful and gave us a humble outfit inspiration. Not just that, she backed the craftsmanship of the country. Take a look.
So, Malavika wore a full-sleeved white suit, which was flared and teamed it with palazzo pants. Her ensemble was meticulously embroidered and featured sheer accents. She absolutely gave us kurta goals and paired it with a complementing lightweight dupatta, which was also beautifully crafted. Malavika also wore golden sandals to accentuate her look.
She mostly kept her look jewellery-free and the makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade, smoky kohl, and dewy touches. The middle-parted wavy tresses cascaded on the front of her shoulders and that completed her look. Malavika was a vision to behold. Don't you think so too? Let us know that in the comment section.