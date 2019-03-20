ENGLISH

    Malavika Mohanan Looked Like A Greek Goddess In This Golden Number

    Malavika Mohanan Zee Cine Awards

    Malavika Mohanan looked like a sun goddess at the Zee Cine Awards 2019. She opted for a beautiful Falguni Shane Peacock number, which was every inch dazzling. The actress kept her look refreshing and nude and showed us how to look a class apart effortlessly. Let's decode her ensemble and look.

    So, Malavika, who has over a period of time, impressed us with her fashion statements continued with a strong dress game with this number. Her gown was actually bold with a sharp thigh-high slit but the 'Beyond The Clouds' actress carried her attire with a lot of aplomb and confidence. Malavika's gown was unapologetically embellished and beaded and seemed to be crafted out of a lightweight fabric.

    Malavika Mohanan Fashion

    Well, there was something very liberating about her outfit. She kept her look jewellery-free and that we thought was a great understated styling lesson. The makeup was highlighted by contoured cheekbones and featured a touch of bronzer. The heavy kohl was beautifully balanced by a light pink lip shade. The side-swept wavy tresses cascaded on the front of her shoulders and that rounded out her look. Malavika gave another jaw-dropping look. What do you think about her attire and look? Tell us that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 20, 2019, 12:00 [IST]
