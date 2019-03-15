ENGLISH

    Malavika Mohanan Exudes Classic Vibes With Her Floral Ivory Sari And A Pearl Choker

    By
    |
    Malavika Mohanan Beyond The Clouds

    Malavika Mohanan also wore a Raw Mango sari for the Maharashtra Achievers' Awards. The actress was a traditional perfection and looked graceful in her sari. She kept her look simple and
    there was something so vintage about her look. Let's decode her attire and ethnic avatar, which has all our attention.

    So, Malavika draped an ivory sari, which was modern and totally floral-inspired. Her lightweight sari was adorned with meticulously-placed green and pink floral accents. Her attire absolutely exuded dreamy vibes and she teamed it with a plain white sleeveless blouse, which went well with her drape. Malavika looked ethereal and her styling was done beautifully too.

    Malavika Mohanan Fashion

    Styled by Triporna Majumder, 'Beyond The Clouds' actress accessorised her look with a layered pearl choker, which came from the label, Azotiique by Varun Raheja. Her makeup was light too with a pink lip shade and impeccably-applied kohl. The side-swept wavy tresses enhanced her traditional look. Malavika Mohanan was a vision in her sari. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

     

