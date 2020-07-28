Malavika Mohanan Gives Us Bandhani Dupatta And Gold-toned Jewellery Goals Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Malavika Mohanan's Instagram feed is among the most distinctive when it comes to celebrities. Her fashion looks are so perceptive and real - the actress definitely inspires us. This time, Malavika took the black and white challenge, which is aimed at women supporting women, and she gave us a dupatta goal and in the other set of photographs clicked by Rohan Shrestha, the diva gave us jewellery goals. Take a look.

Courtesy: Malavika Mohanan's Instagram

So, speaking about Malavika Mohanan's black and white challenge, the actress posted a simple picture of hers. She looked pretty as she was clicked walking in the field. Beyond the Clouds actress wore a patterned suit that was full-sleeved and featured circular patterns. It seemed like a long kurta and she paired it with a bandhani dupatta, which covered her wind-swept tresses. The actress carried a pair of shades with her and accessorised her look with bangles. She also wore a ring and her makeup seemed natural. Malavika was a vision to behold in her black and white picture.

Courtesy: Rohan Shrestha

Well, in one of the traditional photoshoot, Malavika Mohanan looked like a dream. She seemed straight out of one of the paintings in the bygone era. The actress wore a black and brown ensemble and the blouse was accentuated by intricately-done gold-toned floral accents. It was an exquisitely-draped number but what caught our attention was her jewellery. Malavika accessorised her look with gold jewellery, which consisted of pointed heavy earrings, delicate hair accessories, and elaborate conch shell-like ring. Her jewellery came from the label, Flying Fish.

Her makeup was highlighted by muted pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The cheekbones were lit up with pink touches and bronzer and the middle-parted long braided tresses rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Malavika Mohanan's looks? Let us know that.