Disha Patani’s Grey And Yellow Printed Dresses Will Get You In The Party Mood!

Bollywood actress Disha Patani has been leaving us stunned with her bold and mesmerising looks on Instagram. Her pretty sartorial choices are what we have been admiring ever since she entered the Hindi film industry. Recently, the actress shared a couple of pictures in her two different outfits- one was a grey printed dress while the other was a pretty yellow number. In her pretty dresses, she gave us major party fashion goals. So, let us take a close look at her both outfits and decode it.

Disha Patani In A Grey Printed Dress

Disha Patani donned a half-sleeved plunging-neckline long grey dress, which was accentuated by intricate black-hued prints and ruffle detailing. Her gown featured a thigh-high front slit that added to the stylish quotient. The actress accessorised her look with a gold-toned pendant neckpiece and spruced up her look with filled brows, pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade. She left her side-parted highlighted tresses loose.

Disha Patani In A Yellow Printed Dress

Disha Patani was decked up in a puff-sleeved plunging-neckline mini dress, which was accentuated by yellow-hued prints. What caught our attention were her heart-shaped earrings that went perfectly well with her look. She let loose her side-parted highlighted tresses and elevated her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

So, what do you think about these outfits of Disha Patani?

