Happy Birthday Disha Patani: From Slow Motion To Hui Malang, Her Fashionable Looks In Songs Decoded

Born on 13 June 1992, Disha Patani marked her Bollywood debut in 2016 with sports-drama film M.S. Dhoni opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. With her brilliant acting prowess and natural beauty, the actress was successful in capturing the attention of her audience and earned good fame and recognition. After taking gap of two years, the diva then made a comeback and once again impressed us with her gorgeous looks in Baaghi 2, Bharat, and Malang. No doubt, she is a great actress but more than that she is a brilliant dancer and a fashion enthusiast. With her sizzling dance moves in gorgeous outfits in the songs like Slow Motion, Hui Malang, and others, the diva left us absolutely stunned and we couldn't take our eyes off her even for a second.

As Disha Patani turns a year older today, let us take a close look at her fashionable looks in her hit songs and decode it.

1. 'Kaun Tujhe' Song From M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story

In her debut film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Disha Patani played the role of Priyanka Jha, a sweet, simple girl and girlfriend of M.S. Dhoni (played by Sushant Singh Rajput). Kaun Tujhe song from the film turned out to be the most loved song of the year. In the song, Disha Patani was seen sporting a very pretty ethnic outfit. She wore a sleeveless round-collar long white kurti, which was accentuated by blue and pink intricate prints on the bodice. The actress draped a dual-toned (red and pink) dupatta around her neck and accessorised her look with silver-toned jhumkis. Disha tied her side-parted tresses into a side braided tail and wrapped up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and light pink lip shade.

2. 'Mundiyan' Song From Baaghi 2

In her 2018 film Baaghi 2, Disha Patani shared the screen with her boyfriend Tiger Shroff and together they amazed us with their sizzling chemistry especially in the song Mundiyan. For the song, Disha was dressed in a lovely yellow lehenga, which was accentuated by multi-hued prints and a thigh-high side slit. She teamed the lehenga with a sleeveless white choli that was exaggerated by fringe detailing. The diva completed her look with a green-hued sheer dupatta and upped her look with silver-toned jewellery. Disha Patani let loose her mid-parted curly tresses loose and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, and pink lip shade.

3. 'Slow Motion' Song From Bharat

Disha Patani and Salman Khan starrer Slow Motion song from the film Bharat was one of the popular songs in 2019. Especially, it was Disha Patani's stunning look in a yellow saree that did rounds on the internet and made people go crazy. Though, it was a plain yellow saree but she draped it in a dhoti style, which made it look more stylish. Even the pallu of her saree was very much rolled to make a very thin fine pleat and she teamed it with a sleeveless plunging-neckline matching blouse. The diva notched up her look with metallic jhumkis and red bangles and let loose her side-parted wavy tresses. Sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, and light-pink lip shade elevated her look.

4. Hui Malang Song From Malang

In the song Hui Malang, Disha Patani burnt the stage with her sizzling dance moves and shimmering black outfit. Her outfit consisted of a strappy plunging-neckline sequin black bralette, which she paired with matching mini skirt. Her skirt featured fringe-detailing and she completed her look with thigh-high black boots. The actress accessorised her look with a pair of black drop earrings and a few wrist bands. She pulled all her tresses and let them loose while sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, and light pink lip shade rounded out her look.

We absolutely loved all these glamorous looks of Disha Patani from her hit songs. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy Birthday Disha Patani!