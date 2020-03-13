ENGLISH

    Disha Patani Looks Breathtaking In A Crimson Red Dress But Her Exotic Makeup Has All Our Attention

    By
    |

    It's been more than a month since Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Anil Kapoor starrer Malang was released but because of it's huge success the film is still the top talk of the town. The entire cast of the film have been celebrating the success of the film. Yesterday, another success bash was thrown, which was attended by many B-town celebrities. For the party, Disha opted for a crimson red dress and looked gorgeous but what caught all our attention was her exotic makeup. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

    So, at the party, Disha Patani looked ravishing in a crimson red dress. It was a full-sleeved plunging-neckline bodycon mini dress, which featured sharp pleats. She teamed her dress with a pair of black heels. The Radhe actress accessorised her look with a silver-toned chain neckpiece and ear cuffs.

    On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. She opted for the shiny red-hued cat-eyed eye-shadow, which looked wow. Filled brows, soft blush, and pink lip shade enhanced her look. The diva pulled all her side-parted curly tresses to one side and let it loose.

    We absolutely loved this dress of Disha Patani and it looked perfect for weekend party. What do you think about her outfit and makeup? Do let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Friday, March 13, 2020, 14:58 [IST]
