Malaika Arora's Lehenga Set Is What We Recommend If You Are Planning On Attending A Wedding
Style maven and supermodel, Malaika Arora always leaves us surprised with her outfits. This time, for an event in Surat, she gave us a traditional wear goal. The diva was dressed to perfection in a lehenga set and styled impeccably by Maneka Harisinghani. Apart from her attire, Malaika's jewellery and makeup game were also strong. So, if you are looking forward to attending a friend's or close family member's wedding, Malaika Arora's ensemble is what we recommend.
Her gorgeous attire was designed by Tarun Tahiliani and her attire was about modern interpretation of ethnic ensemble. She wore a cropped blouse and paired it with a matching skirt and complementing dupatta. Her attire was multi-hued and intricately embellished. The attire seemed lightweight and in tune with contemporary fashion sensibilities. We also liked the way Malaika Arora draped her dupatta and this is the style you can ace for the next wedding function.
Speaking about her jewellery game, it perfectly went well with her attire. She wore a stunning jewellery set that was from Roopa Vohra Fine Jewellery. Her jewellery consisted of a statement choker, kadas, and rings. Her cheekbones were perfectly contoured, which upped her look. Her makeup was highlighted by smoky kohl and pinkish-brown lip shade. The long impeccable tresses rounded out her avatar. Malaika Arora looked fabulous. Would you like to pick this lehenga set for the next wedding function?
Photos Credit: Maneka Harisinghani's Instagram