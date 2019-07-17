Malaika Arora's Colourful Dress Is What You Need On A Dull Rainy Day Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Malaika Arora has oodles of dress-to-impress goals for us. Last time, she wowed us with her black and white dotted dress, which was halter-necked. And this time, she took a break from black and white and made a colourful splash. Well, with her dress of the day, she added a touch of vibrancy to the grey and dull monsoons. Let's decode her ensemble and look of the day.

So, Malaika wore a dress that was sleeveless and structured. It was a perfect dress for a date or a brunch outing with friends. Accentuated by multi-hued prints, this dress was an instant mood-lifter. It was the kind of a dress you should sport on the days when your gloomy blues dominate your sunshine yellows. This dress of Malaika's featured crisp pleats and she looked fabulous as always. Adding to that, the statement red belt spiced up her outfit and she gave us a style goal with this.

The belt added a contrast to her attire and she wore pointed red heels, which matched with her belt. Well, for sure, Malaika knows how to make combination works and we loved this colour-coordination. She kept her look minimal and accessorised it with dark shades. The make-up was highlighted by a lip shade that was dipped in the shade of red. The middle-parted ponytail rounded out her avatar. Malaika inspired us fashionably. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.