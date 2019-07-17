ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Malaika Arora's Colourful Dress Is What You Need On A Dull Rainy Day

    By
    |
    Malaika Arora Fashion

    Malaika Arora has oodles of dress-to-impress goals for us. Last time, she wowed us with her black and white dotted dress, which was halter-necked. And this time, she took a break from black and white and made a colourful splash. Well, with her dress of the day, she added a touch of vibrancy to the grey and dull monsoons. Let's decode her ensemble and look of the day.

    Malaika Arora Style

    So, Malaika wore a dress that was sleeveless and structured. It was a perfect dress for a date or a brunch outing with friends. Accentuated by multi-hued prints, this dress was an instant mood-lifter. It was the kind of a dress you should sport on the days when your gloomy blues dominate your sunshine yellows. This dress of Malaika's featured crisp pleats and she looked fabulous as always. Adding to that, the statement red belt spiced up her outfit and she gave us a style goal with this.

    Malaika Arora Latest Fashion

    The belt added a contrast to her attire and she wore pointed red heels, which matched with her belt. Well, for sure, Malaika knows how to make combination works and we loved this colour-coordination. She kept her look minimal and accessorised it with dark shades. The make-up was highlighted by a lip shade that was dipped in the shade of red. The middle-parted ponytail rounded out her avatar. Malaika inspired us fashionably. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    More MALAIKA ARORA News

    Read more about: malaika arora celeb spotting
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue