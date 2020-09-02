Just In
- 54 min ago World Coconut Day 2020: Try This Healthy Coconut Rice Recipe And Showcase Your Cooking Skills
-
- 1 hr ago Sort Out Your Summer Wardrobe With Suits Sported By Divya Khosla Kumar And Pragya Jaiswal
- 2 hrs ago Happy Birthday September Born: 12 Personality Traits That Make Them Charming
- 3 hrs ago Rasika Dugal And Neha Dhupia Give Us Easy Breezy Summer Dress Goals Which We So Want To Ace
Don't Miss
- Technology Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G Officially Unveilled: What Are Its Highlights?
- News Coronavirus: Centre issues SOPs for conducting exams during pandemic
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Manali In September
- Movies Director Krishna Bhatt Will Next Start Shooting For Maaya 4
- Finance Govt Bans 118 Chinese Apps Including PUBG Amid Border Tensions
- Sports Serie A fixtures: Bologna first, Atalanta last for Ibrahimovic and Milan
- Automobiles Ford Endeavour Sport Edition Variant Spotted Testing Ahead Of Launch: Spy Pics & Details
- Education JEE Main 2020 Dress Code Guidelines For Students
Malaika Arora Shows What Red Carpet Style Should Look Like With Her Throwback Yellow Gowns
There's nothing more radiant than a yellow gown but you should know how to pull off yellow gowns. Yellow colour can intimidate seasoned fashionista but not the fashion icon, Malaika Arora, who has donned yellow gowns on two different occasions. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the supermodel flaunted super radiant yellow gowns, which we have decoded for you.
Malaika Arora In A Yellow Metallic Gown
The diva sported a metallic yellow gown, which was crafted by Georges Chakra. Her gown was one-shouldered and featured ruffled origami details and wispy folds. It was truly a gorgeous gown that left us dreamy. The gown incorporated shades of yellow and was a statement piece, perfect for red carpet events. She paired her ensemble with yellow sandals, which went well with her number. Malaika Arora accessorised her look with chic danglers and the makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and golden-toned eye shadow. The middle-parted waves-like tresses rounded out her avatar.
Malaika Arora's Sunshine Yellow Gown
The supermodel wore an off-shouldered yellow that featured a haltered spaghetti neckline. The gown had a structured bodice with a slit neckline and a striped skirt that was flared. It was a voluminous number with a slit and her stunning attire was designed by Iris Serban. She teamed her ensemble with a pair of golden sandals that went well with her gown. Malaika Arora kept her look jewellery-free and the makeup was highlighted by matte pink lip shade and light pink eye shadow. She completed her look with middle-parted tied tresses.
So, which yellow gown of Malaika Arora did you like more? Let us know that.