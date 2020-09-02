Malaika Arora Shows What Red Carpet Style Should Look Like With Her Throwback Yellow Gowns Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

There's nothing more radiant than a yellow gown but you should know how to pull off yellow gowns. Yellow colour can intimidate seasoned fashionista but not the fashion icon, Malaika Arora, who has donned yellow gowns on two different occasions. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the supermodel flaunted super radiant yellow gowns, which we have decoded for you.

Malaika Arora In A Yellow Metallic Gown

The diva sported a metallic yellow gown, which was crafted by Georges Chakra. Her gown was one-shouldered and featured ruffled origami details and wispy folds. It was truly a gorgeous gown that left us dreamy. The gown incorporated shades of yellow and was a statement piece, perfect for red carpet events. She paired her ensemble with yellow sandals, which went well with her number. Malaika Arora accessorised her look with chic danglers and the makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and golden-toned eye shadow. The middle-parted waves-like tresses rounded out her avatar.

Malaika Arora's Sunshine Yellow Gown

The supermodel wore an off-shouldered yellow that featured a haltered spaghetti neckline. The gown had a structured bodice with a slit neckline and a striped skirt that was flared. It was a voluminous number with a slit and her stunning attire was designed by Iris Serban. She teamed her ensemble with a pair of golden sandals that went well with her gown. Malaika Arora kept her look jewellery-free and the makeup was highlighted by matte pink lip shade and light pink eye shadow. She completed her look with middle-parted tied tresses.

So, which yellow gown of Malaika Arora did you like more? Let us know that.