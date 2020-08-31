Malaika Arora Glams Up In A Stunning Silver Sequin Dress And Gives Major Cocktail Fashion Goals Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Looking for pretty outfit idea for your bestie's cocktail party? Well, in this case, there is nobody better than our very favourite and all-time glamorous beauty Malaika Arora, who can give you fashion goals for the occasion. Recently, for the latest episode of her dance reality show India's Best Dancer, Malaika was dressed in a stunning silver sequin designer dress and looked ravishing as well as classy. She took to her Instagram feed to share a series of pictures that made us go wow. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, Malaika Arora was decked up in a sleeveless halter-neck silver sequin dress, which came from the designer Yousef Al Jasmi's collections. Her shimmering body-hugging dress was accentuated by heavy fringes and black accents at the border. The thigh-high side slit added stylish quotient to her look and she teamed it with a strapless black bralette. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, the Dil Se actress completed her look with a pair of pointed black heels. Malaika accessorised her look with silver-toned drop earrings from The Tiana Jewelry.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, dark eye shadow, pink blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. The diva pulled back her sleek tresses into a neat ponytail and looked a class apart.

We absolutely loved Malaika's dress and the way she pulled off such a glamorous dress of hers, absolutely inspired us to step up our fashion game. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Maneka Harisinghani