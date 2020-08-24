Malaika Arora’s 5 Dramatic Yet Classy Fashion Statements That Left Us Absolutely Stunned Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora is an all-rounder and has amazed us in all the fields. She is a great actress, a brilliant dancer, a stunning super model, and a big fashionista. In fact, she has never failed to make it to the top of our best-dressed list. The actress is always on the top of her game and even in her dramatic dresses, she looks classy and that's only because she very well knows how to pull off an outfit in the most stylish yet sophisticated way. So, today, let's take a look at her five dramatic yet classy fashion statements that stunned us. For all the events, she was styled by her stylist Maneka Harisinghani.

Malaika Arora In A Silver Feathery Gown Malaika Arora looked fabulous in a full-sleeved high-neck silver sequin gown, which came from the label Atelier Zuhra. Her bodycon mermaid gown featured flared hem and heavy white feathers. The Dabangg actress accessorised her look with a pair of silver studs and rings and painted her nails red. She let loose her side-parted highlighted straight tresses and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade. Malaika Arora In A Bold Black Dress Malaika Arora sported a bold black fishnet dress, which came from the designer Sandra Mansour's La Femme AW1920 collection. Basically, she sported a black bralette and high-waist shorts and layered it with a full-sleeved fishnet fabric. The matching statement belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The Dil Se actress completed her look with a pair of heels and upped her look with gold-toned pearl danglers from the label Viange. She pulled back her sleek tresses into a half hairdo and wrapped up her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, black eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade. Malaika's dress was an expensive number and it was priced at INR 1.7 lakh. Malaika Arora In A Black Dress With A Cape Malaika Arora was dressed to impress in a sleeveless full-length black dress by Evyatar Myor, which was accentuated by thigh-high side slit and sharp pleats. Her dress featured a layer of floor-length matching cape that added fashion quotient to her look. The Housefull 2 actress completed her look with a pair of black heels and notched up her look with silver-toned bracelets and rings. She left her mid-parted sleek tresses loose and elevated her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, smoky eyes, soft blush, and matte nude lip shade. Malaika Arora In A Neon Dress Malaika Arora donned a round-collar neon dress by Amit Aggarwal, which was accentuated by structured puffy sleeves and sharp pleats. Her dress featured a matching band-style belt that fell on the floor like a panel and added dramatic quotient. The diva teamed her dress with a pair of pointed neon pumps and pulled all her highlighted curly tresses to one side. Sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, dark eye shadow, highlighted pink cheekbones, and light-pink lip shade rounded out her look. Malaika Arora In A Black And Grey Gown Malaika Arora looked super stunning in a cold-shoulder halter-neck grey gown by Toni Maticevski, which was accentuated by intricate black accents and ruffle detailing. The thigh-high front slit and a short trail added fashion quotient to her look while the black belt, cinched her waist and gave structure to her attire. The diva completed her look with multiple-strapped black heels and accessorised her look with a pair of hoops. She pulled back her tresses into a hairdo and enhanced her look with filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, and nude pink lip shade.

So, what do you think about these outfits of Malaika Arora? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Maneka Harisinghani