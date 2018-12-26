ENGLISH

Malaika Arora Gives Us A Warm Fashion Idea For Cold Winter Parties With This Dress

By
Malaika Arora Fashion

Malaika Arora also wore a winter-worthy dress, which gave us major boss lady vibes. She looked spectacular in her dress, which was beautiful and cheerful. It was a party-perfect attire and seemed comfy and warm too.

Malaika Arora Style

Her dress was an amazing colour-block of red and white. However, the colour red was a more dominant shade. Her latest look was timeless and particularly fuss-free. The actress wore a red blazer, which was structured and enhanced by white lining and pockets. With this dress of hers, she gave us a warm fashion idea for cold winter parties.

Malaika Arora Indias Got Talent

Malaika paired her dress with shiny and quirky pointed heels and her makeup was marked by a pink lip shade, accentuated cheekbones, and smoky kohl. The sleek tresses rounded out her party look. We thought Malaika looked awesome as ever. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 26, 2018, 17:32 [IST]
